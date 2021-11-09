First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday: More Rain and a Big Swing in Temps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Clouds and sun throughout the day. Highs remain mild, in the upper 50s. The slight breeze out of the North, otherwise calm. There is a slight chance of a shower today, most of Michiana will remain dry. High of 58.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds breaking late in the evening as temperatures drop into the lower 40s by morning. Low of 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with some high clouds. Remaining warmer, in the upper 50s. Clouds will begin to Increase by the afternoon and evening. Ahead of our next system. High of 58.

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Scattered showers will give way to a steady rain that could be heavy at times during the day. Very breezy with winds between 10-20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 at times. As the cold front passes in the afternoon, temperatures begin to drop. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s. This begins a cool stretch of temperatures for the rest of the week.

LONG RANGE: Highs back into the lower to middle 40s for Friday with a few light showers becoming possible. Saturday through the beginning of next week. Highs will likely remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There is the chance for rain/snow showers to persist downwind of Lake Michigan. No significant accumulations are expected but we could see a slushy coating of snow, maybe a bit more on some grassy surfaces. Keep checking back for the latest details on what could be the first snow of the season for some!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, November 8th, 2021

Monday’s High: 66

Monday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.