FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on Michigan cold case

(WNDU) - The FBI and Michigan State Police are asking the public for help identifying the person responsible for the murder of Jerome Deshaun Ezell.

Back on Nov. 7, 2017, Jerome Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department. With the help of OnStar, Ezell’s vehicle was located in Lansing. Officers found his infant son in the vehicle, but they were unable to find Jerome.

On Dec. 12, 2018, Ezell’s remains were discovered in a wooded area off I-94 in Van Buren County. Foul play is suspected in his death.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact D/Sgt. Troy Johnston of the Michigan State Police at 517-898-1285, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP, or FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.