Dozens plea to Bridgman Public Schools for mask mandate

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - More than 100 people signed a petition that was recently submitted to the Bridgman Public Schools’ superintendent and school board, asking for face masks to be required. Currently, 10 percent of the district, including staff and students, is in quarantine.

Superintendent Shane Peters e-mailed parents to inform them Bridgman Elementary School will do remote learning Wednesday, November 10th through Friday November 12th due to a spike in Covid-19 cases resulting in several quarantines. As of Monday night, 20 percent of the school had to stay at home for close contact reasons.

“I think this is the second time [my son has] been quarantined. And of course, you can’t get any childcare if your child was quarantined. So I’ve had to take off work each time,” explained Rebeccah Wedde, a district parent.

On October 14th, the petition Wedde and others signed indicates 53 people from Bridgman Public Schools were quarantined. As of Monday, that number is 95 people, according to a table published on the district’s website.

Another parent told 16 News Now their child is on a third quarantine since the start of the school year.

“Just forget all the political stuff that goes along with the mask mandate. Follow the science. Follow the numbers. Look at what’s happening to our schools right now. Our kids are going to be stuck at home - many of them having parents having to stay home, and they can’t afford it. We need a mask mandate,” Wedde said.

Superintendent Shane Peters issued a statement to 16 News Now, saying: “District administrators continue to collaborate frequently with the Berrien County Health Department to develop mitigation strategies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and student/staff quarantines within our school district.

The Bridgman Public Schools Board of Education and district administrators will use every possible resource/strategy to protect all students and staff and continue with face-to-face instruction safely.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.