Community expresses concerns over new boundary maps for St. Joe Co. commissioner elections

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Commissioners today were warned that their proposed redistricting maps do not pass constitutional muster.

A public hearing on the maps drew a crowd of about 75 people. The overwhelming majority of speakers were adamantly opposed.

“This is totally racist. You just want all the dark people together,” Nancy Simon of South Bend told the commissioners. “Let’s just take all the white people put them here, and all the white people here, and leave this little group of black folks right here in the City of South Bend so now all the resources are going to get to these areas, and nothing is going to come into South Bend, to the minorities.”

Currently, each of the three commissioner districts include a portion of South Bend. The new maps would move the city into a single district—the second district.

“We tried to draw clean boundaries that would kind of put people together, so the City of South Bend for the most part stays together, Mishawaka does, all the townships remain whole because we think that’s important,” Commissioner Andy Kostielney told 16 News Now.

Of the 28 speakers who addressed the board, 22 were opposed, two were neutral and four voiced support for the new maps. “I think this map is about as good as any that we could make. We cannot, we cannot make a perfect map,” said Roger Huizenga of Walkerton.

More than one speaker alluded to a possible legal challenge should the maps be approved, including someone who had done if before—successfully.

“In 1992, when faced with a similar problem, I was the lead plaintiff in a redistricting suit,” Pastor Mario Sims told the panel. “The problem that drew this lawsuit was the issue of race, that, what had happened in the City of South Bend, the black vote had been diminished because of redistricting.”

Second District Commissioner Derek Dieter said the changes to his district were not necessary. “It’s the city of South Bend where there’s a mayor, there’s nine (city) council members... so I like to work and there would be nothing for me to do because, as you know, there is a line of demarcation that city people handle in the city, we handle stuff in the county, so as far as a practical thing of I’d be in the city and I don’t handle city issues, like code enforcement, or like the roads are bad, nobody picks up our trash or that’s city council work, not county commissioner work.”

One speaker found it ironical that the same party that is complaining of rigged elections at the national level is moving to rig local elections for the next ten years.

The law requires a second vote on the maps and that’s expected to take place Nov. 16. The commissioners gave no indication that any changes would be forthcoming.

