Comcast customers nationwide reporting widespread outages

Xfinity
Xfinity(WPTA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - A massive Comcast outage has been reported across the country.

The outage is affecting internet, TV, and phones. According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages Tuesday morning across the country, but many customers have since reported their service had come back online.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates.

