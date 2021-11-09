Comcast customers nationwide reporting widespread outages

(WNDU) - A massive Comcast outage has been reported across the country.

The outage is affecting internet, TV, and phones. According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages Tuesday morning across the country, but many customers have since reported their service had come back online.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.