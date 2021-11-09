Comcast customers nationwide reporting widespread outages
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - A massive Comcast outage has been reported across the country.
The outage is affecting internet, TV, and phones. According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages Tuesday morning across the country, but many customers have since reported their service had come back online.
