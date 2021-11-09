Adoption fee waived for veterans at South Bend Animal Resource Center thanks to local group

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we are approaching Veterans Day, one group is offering to pay for animal adoption fees for veterans.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 14-3 (Michiana) is paying for all adoption fees from the South Bend Animal Resource Center if a Veteran wishes to adopt a companion dog.

They only need to supply the group with their discharge record information. The group will then make the payment once they’re cleared for pet adoption department from the shelter.

For more information, you can visit the group’s website or Facebook page.

