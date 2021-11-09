100 Million Dollar Project to start in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The bill regarding the expansion of Campus View Apartments has passed, and now the $100 million project can move forward.

“This is uh, an eleven acre site, right near the university that’s been student housing since the late 1960s. The facility’s kind of ending it’s life span, and uh, a developer’s come in who wants to redevelop the property, and build new student housing,” says Angela Smith, the Zoning Administrator for City of South Bend.

Previously known as Turtle Creek, Campus View apartments are looking to expand, and the South Bend Common Council is in favor of them doing so, telling us that it will be an exciting development in the city.

" Yeah absolutely, and we’re looking forward to the expansion. We’re excited for the Northeast end of our town, and we’re excited for the students over in that area as well,” says Common Council Member, Henry Davis Jr..

Just east of Notre Dame campus, the property will create more housing for students, as well as more accommodations.

“So they’re increasing both the number of units itself and the number of bedrooms for the units, so it’s about a 100 million dollar project that would be building updated student housing with great amenities for the students,” says Smith.

We’ve been told that the current apartment complex has only 193 units, and the new development will have 328.

It is said that the project will take around two years to complete.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.