Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to know before you hit the road

(WNDU) - It’s time to get ready for slick roads and icy weather across Michiana.

Officials in Indiana and Michigan are using “Winter Weather Preparedness Week,” which runs from Nov. 7-13, to share some tips.

Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you go out on the roads as temperatures cool down:

Make sure to slow down for hazardous weather conditions.

Never tailgate or drive beside a snowplow.

Carry an emergency kit in your car with food, water, a flashlight, blankets, and a shovel.

Make sure you fill up your gas tank.

Check the car’s fluid levels and tires before heading out.

For more tips and information, visit indot.carsprogram.org or www.michigan.gov/miready.

