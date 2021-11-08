Advertisement

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to know before you hit the road

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s time to get ready for slick roads and icy weather across Michiana.

Officials in Indiana and Michigan are using “Winter Weather Preparedness Week,” which runs from Nov. 7-13, to share some tips.

Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you go out on the roads as temperatures cool down:

  • Make sure to slow down for hazardous weather conditions.
  • Never tailgate or drive beside a snowplow.
  • Carry an emergency kit in your car with food, water, a flashlight, blankets, and a shovel.
  • Make sure you fill up your gas tank.
  • Check the car’s fluid levels and tires before heading out.

For more tips and information, visit indot.carsprogram.org or www.michigan.gov/miready.

