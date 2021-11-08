Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg weighs in on infrastructure bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Transportation secretary and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg is weighing in on the recently-passed infrastructure deal.

The $1.2-trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation was passed Friday night after months of negotiations. It includes funds for roads, bridges, power grids, and broadband internet.

Buttigieg says an investment like this will prevent future tragedy.

“This is the largest investment in roads, bridges, and highways, since the creation of the interstate highway system,” says Buttigieg. “Including the largest investment in our bridges ever so that we can avoid devastating closures and disruptive collapses like we’ve seen, including what we saw in Tennessee and Florida and far too many other places.”

President Biden is now campaigning for his $2-trillion “Build Back Better” plan, but that separate human infrastructure, social safety net and climate change bill is facing opposition from Republicans and some moderate Democrats.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.