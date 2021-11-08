Advertisement

Touch of Winter this Weekend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIG CHANGES... Unfortunately, we can’t get used to this warm November weather...because some cold November weather is on the way. And we could even get wet snow at times this weekend and early next week. The best chance for any slushy accumulation would be at night and early in the morning. The ground is still quite warm, so I wouldn’t expect much, if any, on the roads. But, car tops, rooftops...grass and leaves? Yes, definitely possible...

Tonight: Clear early, then increasing clouds overnight. Low: 44, Wind: SW 4-8

Tuesday: Not quite as warm with clouds and some sunshine. High: 58, Wind: E to N 4-8

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 40

Wednesday: Clouds and some sunshine. High: 58

