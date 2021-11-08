Advertisement

Toddler dies after being struck by gunfire on Calif. freeway

By KPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX) - A toddler died after a stray bullet struck the car he was riding in on a California freeway. Investigators say the bullet came from a rolling gun battle between at least two other cars.

Family members identified the victim as Jasper Wu, who was just one month shy of his 2nd birthday. The boy’s mother was driving southbound on I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont, California, around 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Other relatives were in the car, including three kids in the back.

Relatives say as they reached downtown Oakland, a single shot suddenly hit Jasper in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence recovered from the freeway indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars traveling northbound. Somehow, a stray bullet hit Jasper.

Detectives haven’t released any suspect information or a motive in the gun battle. One suspect vehicle is reportedly a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has other information to call their tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Rogers’ preliminary charges are one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and one...
12-year-old killed, 15-year-old seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Fulton County
Six men from Michiana arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
First Alert Forecast: Enjoy the 60s Sunday. BIG changes ahead
First Alert Forecast: Enjoy the 60s Sunday. BIG changes ahead
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Crews investigate gas station fire in Walkerton
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan throws against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 10 Irish ride Coan’s arm, defense to 34-6 win over Navy

Latest News

Bike GPS App
Bike GPS App
A 4-month-old is fighting for his life.
The parents of a 4-month-old fighting for his life are asking for help
Tail Waggin' hayride - clipped version
Tail Waggin' hayride - clipped version
Indoor farmers market grand opening.
The Market Grand opening
The Market Grand Opening
The Market Grand Opening