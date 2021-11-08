Advertisement

Teacher stops student accused in stabbing at Calif. high school

By KCRA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURLOCK, Calif. (KCRA) - A California high school teacher helped subdue a student allegedly involved in an on-campus stabbing, ending an altercation that left another student injured.

Ryan Tribble has been the psychology teacher at Turlock High School for more than 17 years. Just before 9 a.m. Friday, he was seeing out his students from one class period when he was alerted to a fight near his classroom.

When he reached the scene, Tribble says one of his students was attacking another with a knife. The teacher says he didn’t feel afraid. He just knew he needed to help.

Ryan Tribble, a psychology teacher at Turlock High School, subdued one of his students accused...
Ryan Tribble, a psychology teacher at Turlock High School, subdued one of his students accused of attacking another with a knife. Police say the student who was stabbed is expected to recover.(Source: 209 Times, KCRA via CNN)

“When I got to the young man and just kinda looked at him and let him know, ‘Hey, hey, it’s OK, man,’” Tribble said. “He just looked like a scared, angry kid, just looked like a kid, you know.”

The teacher put his hands on the suspect’s shoulders and tried to get through to him. His actions stopped the teenager in his tracks and ended the altercation. Police say the student who was stabbed is expected to recover.

Tribble says his actions are the kind of things teachers do every day.

“Just a little bit of, you know, you show these kids love and kindness, and I’ve always found that they return it,” he said. “I think it’s what we should do as teachers. We really put our kids first.”

Tribble is still processing the Friday incident and knows it’s one the campus community will need to heal from. He is encouraging students to talk about how they’re feeling with family, friends or counselors. He says he will also provide a space where students can discuss the incident as a group.

“I got a pretty good relationship with most of my students. I think they’ll be pretty open to be vulnerable and share,” Tribble said.

Officers are investigating the relationship between the two students involved in the stabbing and what led up to it.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Rogers’ preliminary charges are one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and one...
12-year-old killed, 15-year-old seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Fulton County
Six men from Michiana arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
First Alert Forecast: Enjoy the 60s Sunday. BIG changes ahead
First Alert Forecast: Enjoy the 60s Sunday. BIG changes ahead
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Crews investigate gas station fire in Walkerton
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan throws against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 10 Irish ride Coan’s arm, defense to 34-6 win over Navy

Latest News

Officers are investigating the relationship between the two students involved in the stabbing...
Teacher speaks out after stopping knife attack at Calif. high school
Motorcyclist killed in Three Oaks crash
New Bike GPS App
LaPorte Co. Parks unveils new “Ride with GPS” app
Bike GPS App
Bike GPS App