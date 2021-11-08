Advertisement

South Bend police investigating shooting on southeast side

Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700...
Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Randolph Street, where they found a female who was shot.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating after a female was shot on the city’s southeast side.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Randolph Street, where they found a female who was shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Right now, there isn’t information on the suspect, but investigators are talking to witnesses. Several blocks of Randolph Street remain blocked off while the South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit investigates.

