South Bend Medical Foundation critically needs O+ blood type donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation continues to struggle to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients.

O+ blood is needed immediately. Donations can be made at their South Bend Donor Center located at 530 N. Lafayette Boulevard or at their Mishawka Donor Center located at 118 W. Edison Road.

Looking ahead at Thanksgiving, donors will receive a voucher for a free turkey.

To schedule an appointment, call 574-234-1157 or visit www.GiveBloodNow.com.

