Proposal to use bonds to fund work at Morris, Potawatomi Zoo

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s more smooth sailing Monday for the idea of floating bonds to pay for theater and zoo improvements in South Bend.

The city Redevelopment Commission unanimously approved plans for two separate $6.5-million bond issues.

One would fund work at the Morris Performing Arts Center, the other would be used to build a new bear habitat at the Potawatomi Zoo.

Both bonds would be paid back using proceeds from St. Joe County’s tax on hotel room rentals. Still, the proposal must go before the park board and the South Bend Common Council.

