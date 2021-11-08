The parents of a 4-month-old fighting for his life are asking for help

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Keaton Crull was born not moving or breathing.

He was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type Zero, the most severe form of SMA, and doctors told the family he likely wouldn’t make it past a month-old.

All Keaton’s parents want is a way to give their son a chance, considering he has already beaten the odds.

“You know, he’s stronger than all of us. They said that, he wouldn’t make it a month, he wouldn’t make it two months. He would never move and you know here he is going on five months, and he can move his finger, his foot, he moves his eyes, amazingly he follows you through the room. He has a personality despite everything they said you know he wouldn’t have,” said Jennifer Crull, Keaton’s mom.

Now, Keaton is on a medication that slows the progression of his condition, but his parents say the medication they are trying to raise money for could help to make Keaton’s muscles stronger, by replacing the missing gene that is keeping them from developing.

“It would be one thing to accept that this is your child’s situation and there’s nothing you can do. But to know that it’s possible but that it’s that much is, you know it’s horrific,” said Jennifer Crull.

The medication costs a whopping $2.1 million.

However the family is only asking for around $20,000 to be able to put a down payment on the medication.

“So as long as he’s gonna continue to fight, we’re gonna fight for him,” said Jennifer Crull.

Keaton is currently on a ventilator, at a Kentucky Children’s Hospital, and without the medication, the family is preparing for the worst, while hoping for the best.

“I have a feeling that he’s gonna be a big part of SMA and you know, if not some form of a cure, at least a voice. And that, you know, even long after his life, his legacy will continue,” said Jennifer Crull.

Keaton’s GoFundMe: Fundraiser by Jennifer Crull : Help for treatment for baby Keaton (gofundme.com)

