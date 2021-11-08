Olivia Miles ready for first full season of Notre Dame Women’s Basketball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The college basketball season tips off in just two days.

For Notre Dame Women’s Basketball, it will be the first full season for Olivia Miles.

Miles became the team’s first early enrollee when she joined the Irish in January and even turned 18 when she first began practicing with the team.

“The first couple of games I got to play in, I really had no idea what I was doing,” Miles said. “I was just kind of playing which was nice. I had no pressure on me. That year didn’t count. So I just got to learn and experience. Now that I’ve gotten a chance to learn the offense, learn the defense and everything that Coach Niele wants, I feel like I’ve just improved so much. I’ve found ways to score within that. Just gotten better reading the defense and adapting to college basketball.”

She made a name for herself right away.

Miles ended the year with five straight games in double figures.

Now with a full summer of practice under her belt, look for Miles to have even stronger of an official freshman season.

“Tremendous improvement,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “I think it’s just being able to be on campus and actually be a part of the weight program. She kind of got thrown in the fire when she came in last January. She was coming from behind. I had pretty much put my whole offense and defense in so she was kind of learning on the fly. So this summer I felt like she really embraced the weight room. She got in great shape, better shape than from high school. Then she kind of just understood the lay of the land just by being here for a couple of months and playing.”

Miles and the Irish begin their season in just two days on Tuesday as Notre Dame welcomes in Ohio.

The game tips off at 7 at Purcell Pavilion and will also be on ACC Network Extra.

