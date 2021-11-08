Advertisement

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s veterans helping younger teammates get ready for the season

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 8, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball still has nearly a full week until their first game gets underway.

If there’s one word to describe Mike Brey’s squad, it’s veteran.

“A big part of the culture of the team is here is we do things really well in terms of keeping tradition alive and building that strong culture,” guard Cormac Ryan said. “Like you said, we’ve got a core group of seniors who’ve really kind of, we passed it down and set the tone for the younger guys. They’ve taken it in stride. We’re excited man. We’re excited to get going.”

They’ve got seven seniors this season including grad transfer Paul Atkinson Jr.

Those seven are helping guide the younger members of the team, creating a great culture on the court.

“It’s really great,” guard Prentiss Hubb said. “We’ve got a mixed group of guys. We’ve got7 seniors. Then the rest of the guys are sophomores or freshmen so those guys haven’t really gotten the experience of playing college basketball fans and all stuff like that. It’s just exciting. I think it’s going to be really exciting for them. All of our older guys gotta bring them along. I think that we’re doing that. All of the captains on the team just taking one of the guys under their wing and just bringing them along.”

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball starts the season next Saturday against Cal State Northridge at noon.

