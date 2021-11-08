Notre Dame defense shuts down Navy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s defense against North Carolina gave up more than 500 yards. But Saturday against Navy, it was the complete opposite.

The Golden Domers held the Mids to less than 200 yards.

At 184 yards, it was the fewest against Navy since 1994.

Navy also only had 18 passing yards which was the third fewest by any opponent since 1996.

“When we are playing with good fundamentals, when we’re communicating, like everyone’s on the same page that’s where teams can’t run the ball on us, can’t pass the ball on us,” linebacker JD Bertrand said. “They might bleed one or two runs here or they may hit one deep shot. But when we’re on the same page, it’s that ability to like just be able to play, everyone’s hustling, and being finishing on the ball and we’re a very hard defense. Like almost unstoppable defense.”

It was exactly the performance the Irish wanted to see following their struggles against the Tar Heels.

“It was a point of emphasis this week,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “We were a little disappointed with our communication last week. We’re a little disappointed with our tackling. And so, our standard from a defensive standpoint was about that in terms of the emphasis in what we talked about all week. So, you can imagine that that was over-emphasized during the week. And it was nice to see that come to fruition and executed very well this game.”

Notre Dame also got its first safety in four years.

