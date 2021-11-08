New water distribution dates announced for Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - New dates and times have been listed for upcoming water distribution events in Benton Harbor. Upcoming events are as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 9

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon - 2 p.m.

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 4 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 3 - 6 p.m., (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers)

Thursday, Nov. 11

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain avenue, 10 a.m. - noon

- Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Nov. 13

- Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.