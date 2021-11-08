Advertisement

New water distribution dates announced for Benton Harbor

New dates and times have been listed for upcoming water distribution events in Benton Harbor.
New dates and times have been listed for upcoming water distribution events in Benton Harbor.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - New dates and times have been listed for upcoming water distribution events in Benton Harbor. Upcoming events are as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 9

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue, noon - 2 p.m.

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue, 4 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 3 - 6 p.m., (Water loaded into vehicles by volunteers)

Thursday, Nov. 11

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain avenue, 10 a.m. - noon

- Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Self-service)

Saturday, Nov. 13

- Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone Street, 4 - 6 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

