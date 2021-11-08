New shooting range could be approved in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A property in Mishawaka that was previously home to a movie theater may become home to a shooting range.

The four-acre lot on the west side of University Drive, just east of Grape Road, was home to Movies 6, which closed in 2017. The building was demolished in 2019.

A company called Shoot Point Blank wants to build a new 15,000 square foot building for retail gun sales and indoor shooting. The company already operates three similar facilities in the Indianapolis area, and another in Merrillville.

The company’s petition for a zoning variance will go before the City Board of Zoning Appeals at a meeting Tuesday night.

