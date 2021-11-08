Motorcyclist killed in Three Oaks crash

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are continuing to investigate after a motorcyclist died following a collision with a SUV.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a GMC Envoy traveling west on Kruger Road - near Flynn Road - turned into the path of the motorcycle in Three Oaks.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor at this time. The identities have not been released.

