Motorcyclist killed in Three Oaks crash

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are continuing to investigate after a motorcyclist died following a collision with a SUV.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a GMC Envoy traveling west on Kruger Road - near Flynn Road - turned into the path of the motorcycle in Three Oaks.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor at this time. The identities have not been released.

