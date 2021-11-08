Motorcyclist killed in Three Oaks crash
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are continuing to investigate after a motorcyclist died following a collision with a SUV.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a GMC Envoy traveling west on Kruger Road - near Flynn Road - turned into the path of the motorcycle in Three Oaks.
Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor at this time. The identities have not been released.
