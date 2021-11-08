Medical Moment: NanoKnife treats pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is an aggressive cancer not caught until it is late stage. People with cancer that has spread usually live just one year after diagnosis. Caught early, patients often live three years after diagnosis. Now, surgeons are evaluating a high-tech tool called the Nano-Knife to increase patients’ odds of survival.

Barbara Valenza’s family and friends noticed a change in her appearance last year, starting with a sudden drop in weight.

“I lost about 50 pounds before, you know, and people were ‘Barb, you’re losing too much weight, you need to go to the doctors,’” Valenza remembers.

Barbara and her husband Joe got her diagnosis: pancreatic cancer. Unsettling, but not entirely surprising. Barbara lost three family members to pancreatic cancer. Surgical oncologist Debashish Bose felt Barbara was a good candidate for treatment with NanoKnife.

NanoKnife uses a process called IRI, or irreversible electroporation. During surgery, doctors insert probes to deliver targeted electrical pulses to the cancer tissue.

“If you give just enough, but not too much, you’ll cause live cells to form these pores, but the structures around them don’t get destroyed,” says Dr. Bose.

The small holes in the tissue cause the cancer cells to die but protect the delicate blood vessels and organs nearby.

“It might mean the difference between seeing a child married or have a baby, you know, just looking for a little extra time,” says Bose.

Barbara underwent surgery with the NanoKnife in March. Her latest scans show the NanoKnife treatment, along with chemo and radiation, is working.

“The disease hasn’t moved any more, and they want to do everything possible so that I will be here,” says Valenza.

Dr. Bose says patients with pancreatic cancer that is locally advanced and who receive chemotherapy and radiation and the NanoKnife treatment live an average of two years after diagnosis. Patients who receive chemotherapy and radiation alone live 12 to 18 months on average. The NanoKnife is also being studied for use in liver cancer.

