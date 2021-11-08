The Market Grand opening

ST. JOSEPH, MI. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County welcomes a new indoor farmer’s market.

It’s called “The Market,” and it sits near the heart of Downtown at 301 West Main Street.

The Market showcases eight different businesses with a variety of food and drink ideas, gift items, and more.

While it took nearly two years to build, owners say that they are happy to be able to provide something different to the city of Saint Joe.

“We have cheese store, produce, a restaurant, a tap, beer, wine, and cyber, coffee, tea, wine, there is a couple of more restaurants still coming. We’re just really really excited to do seven days a week year round,” said Richard Molitor, a Co-Owner of The Market.

The Market is open seven days a week, generally from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., however, some businesses may vary.

