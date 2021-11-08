Advertisement

Lead pipe replacement underway in Benton Harbor

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - There has been a lot of talk about replacing lead drinking water pipes in Benton Harbor.

Today brought action.

A contract has been awarded to deal with 100-homes currently known to have lead service lines.

Crews today hit the streets and went underground in the 1,200 block of Ogden. They dug down four feet, removed a lead water pipe, and replaced it with one made of copper.

Unfortunately, there are probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,600 more pipe replacements needed.

“Boots on the ground, and dirt in the air, and money being put to work,” declared Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad as he toured the work site with Michigan Sixth District Congressman Fred Upton.

Mayor Muhammad added that several methods were being used to identity other homes with lead problems. “We’ve identified nearly 100-homes now, which is how this project began. Then we have another 350 we’re going to be pot holing to identify but we’ll also be going off the testing, which the E.P.A. will be starting next week, going into homes, so we’ll be able to attack it from a few different angles.”

Mayor Muhammad and Congressman Upton were both on hand in October of 2020, when a $5.6 million E.P.A. grant was awarded for lead pipe removal in Benton Harbor.

Both were pleased to see the work begin.

The grant should eventually fund the removal of 888 lead pipe service runs.

Congressman Upton was one of 13 house Republicans to support the recently passed infrastructure bill. He says it includes $15-billion dollars to deal with lead contamination across the country. “When you think about infrastructure needs, it’s more than just roads, and highways, and ports. It’s things like this, it’s broadband, it’s making sure that our energy grid is protected from cyber or weather related, and we’ve seen a lot of issues all around the country.”

