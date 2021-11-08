Investigation underway after one person shot in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting after being called to Memorial Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim.

The person was shot in the 500 block of W. Calvert Sunday afternoon.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Investigative Bureau or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.