Investigation underway after one person shot in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting after being called to Memorial Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim.

The person was shot in the 500 block of W. Calvert Sunday afternoon.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Investigative Bureau or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

