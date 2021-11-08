Former South Bend police chief involved in deadly crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash at the corner of Mayflower Road and Western Avenue in South Bend Sunday night.

It happened just after 5:40 p.m. Police say the driver of a Chrysler, identified as former South Bend Police Chief Darryl Boykins, was driving south on Mayflower and attempting to turn left onto Western when his vehicle collided with a motorcycle traveling north on Mayflower.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 38-year-old Thomas Stitt of South Bend. Stitt was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, but he later died from his injuries. Boykins was not injured. According to police, Stitt was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say there are no indications of either alcohol or drugs in either driver after blood samples were obtained from both of them. Toxicology testing is pending.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have more information regarding this crash, you’re asked to reach out to St. Joseph County FACT at 574-259-2966.

