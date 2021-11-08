Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Monday with a breeze. BIG changes just days away

60s continue Monday through Tuesday. The next chance of precipitation arrives Tuesday through parts of Wednesday with very light shower chance. Becoming more active late next week as a fall storm arrives. Rain mixed with snowflakes next weekend.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Breezy and warm. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing afternoon & evening clouds.  Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a sprinkle to light shower. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: S turning N 0-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: We are watching a fall storm to arrive Thursday through Friday. The main low-pressure track will stay far north of Michiana but will bring showers, wind, and an end to our mild start to the week. Behind this system, we have to watch for the potential of a few clipper waves, which could bring lake effect rain/snow showers by next weekend with highs in the low 40s to upper 30s with overnight lows at or just below freezing.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, November 7th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 65

Sunday’s Low: 39

Precipitation: 0

Snowfall: 0

