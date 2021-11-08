FINAL RESULTS: Local high school marching bands compete in Indiana, Michigan state finals
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WNDU) - In case you missed it, several local high school marching bands competed in the state finals over the weekend in both Indiana and Michigan.
Here’s a look at where they all placed:
Indiana
ISSMA Class B
- Concord High School - 4th Place
ISSMA Class C
- NorthWood High School - 2nd Place
- John Glenn High School - 9th Place
- Jimtown High School - 10th Place
ISSMA Class D
- Fairfield High School - 2nd Place
Michigan
MCBA Flight III
- Lakeshore High School - 2nd Place
MCBA Flight IV
- Edwardsburg High School - 3rd Place
MCBA Flight V
- Watervliet High School - 2nd Place
- Buchanan High School - 9th Place
