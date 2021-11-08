FINAL RESULTS: Local high school marching bands compete in Indiana, Michigan state finals

(WNDU) - In case you missed it, several local high school marching bands competed in the state finals over the weekend in both Indiana and Michigan.

Here’s a look at where they all placed:

Indiana

ISSMA Class B

Concord High School - 4th Place

ISSMA Class C

NorthWood High School - 2nd Place

John Glenn High School - 9th Place

Jimtown High School - 10th Place

ISSMA Class D

Fairfield High School - 2nd Place

Michigan

MCBA Flight III

Lakeshore High School - 2nd Place

MCBA Flight IV

Edwardsburg High School - 3rd Place

MCBA Flight V

Watervliet High School - 2nd Place

Buchanan High School - 9th Place

