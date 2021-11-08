Advertisement

FINAL RESULTS: Local high school marching bands compete in Indiana, Michigan state finals

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WNDU) - In case you missed it, several local high school marching bands competed in the state finals over the weekend in both Indiana and Michigan.

Here’s a look at where they all placed:

Indiana

ISSMA Class B

  • Concord High School - 4th Place

ISSMA Class C

  • NorthWood High School - 2nd Place
  • John Glenn High School - 9th Place
  • Jimtown High School - 10th Place

ISSMA Class D

  • Fairfield High School - 2nd Place

Michigan

MCBA Flight III

  • Lakeshore High School - 2nd Place

MCBA Flight IV

  • Edwardsburg High School - 3rd Place

MCBA Flight V

  • Watervliet High School - 2nd Place
  • Buchanan High School - 9th Place

