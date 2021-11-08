Brittany Ingle & Maverik Lowe reunite for first time since 2018 Fulton County bus crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been more than three years since Brittany Ingle and now 14-year-old Maverik Lowe have been in the same room.

“I wasn’t really nervous. I was like okay, we’re going to meet Brittany,” Lowe told 16 News Now Monday. “She is a lot shorter than I thought she would be.”

Only to be met with laughter, Ingle says reunited with Lowe left her anxious all morning.

“The last time I’ve seen Maverik was October 29th. They were running around playing basketball the night before,” Ingle says.

The night before Alyssa Shepherd illegally passed a Fulton County school bus killing nine-year-old Alivia Stahl, Brittany’s six-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier, and severely injuring Maverik, who has had 24 surgeries and trouble walking ever since.

“I have recently been able to fully straighten out my leg which I haven’t been able to do in a long time, about three years because that’s when all of this happened. This might get me into physical therapy and be able to move my leg a lot more so I can do normal stuff like ride a bike, run,” Lowe says.

Two things Maverik’s grandmother, Marlene Pletcher, says Shepherd took from her grandson the morning she decided not to stop even when everyone else did.

“He put his arms around all of them and that’s how they were when they were hit. No one knows how Maverik feels from that day. He almost wasn’t found at all. He was down in the ditch and Alyssa almost ran over him again,” Pletcher says.

Together and reunited for the first time, both Brittany and Maverik, survivors in life despite the trauma they have suffered, are calling out the judge who can deny Shepherd’s early release of December 20th.

“If he does not answer to this, and does not stop her from getting out two days before my daughter’s birthday, possibly home for the holidays, that’s not okay.”

Shepherd’s early release is possible after she completed a bible-study related course earlier this year, allowing her to become eligible for a “Community Transition Program” that can help her get home right before holidays.

If and when she is released from prison, Lowe says the least she owes him is a conversation explaining why she did what she did back on October 30, 2018.

“I just want to sit down and talk to her and ask her why she did it, why it happened. She did something wrong and that she needs to make up with what she did wrong,” Lowe says.

According to Fulton County Prosecutor Mike Marrs, the judge has roughly until December 3rd, 2021, to deny Shepherd’s early release.

If it is denied, Shepherd will remain behind bars until March.

If it isn’t, Shepherd will be released on December 20th, 2021.

