Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gage Rogers’ preliminary charges are one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and one...
12-year-old killed, 15-year-old seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Fulton County
Six men from Michiana arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Crews investigate gas station fire in Walkerton
The South Bend Animal Resource Center is currently full and needs pets to be adopted.
South Bend animal shelter full, adoptions needed
It's difficult to treat and even harder to beat, but researchers have discovered a new therapy...
Medical Moment: Tumor penetrating therapy kills pancreatic cancer

Latest News

Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Astroworld rapper speaks out as investigation deepens
M.J. Eberhart, 83, arrives on the summit of Mount Hayes on the Appalachian Trail, Sunday, Sept....
‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is oldest to hike Appalachian Trail
FILE - Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Oct. 27,...
EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing