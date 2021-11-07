Advertisement

O’Connell, Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans 40-29

Purdue running back King Doerue (22) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Purdue running back King Doerue (22) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue won 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past No. 5 Michigan State 40-29.

With the Big Ten’s last unbeaten going down, the conference could miss the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years.

The Boilermakers became bowl-eligible for the first time in three years and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17.

The Spartans lost to Purdue for the first time since 2006.

11/6/2021 7:45:24 PM (GMT -4:00)

