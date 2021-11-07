O’Connell, Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans 40-29

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past No. 5 Michigan State 40-29.

With the Big Ten’s last unbeaten going down, the conference could miss the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years.

The Boilermakers became bowl-eligible for the first time in three years and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17.

The Spartans lost to Purdue for the first time since 2006.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/6/2021 7:45:24 PM (GMT -4:00)