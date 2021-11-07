No. 9 Michigan tops Indiana 29-7, bounces back from 1st loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat with a 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night.

The Wolverines were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week.

The fifth-ranked Spartans lost for the first time this season earlier in the day, 40-29 Purdue earlier in the day.

The Hoosiers have lost five straight games, collapsing in a season that started with them hoping to contend for at least a division title.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/6/2021 11:11:33 PM (GMT -4:00)