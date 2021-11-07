Advertisement

No. 9 Michigan tops Indiana 29-7, bounces back from 1st loss

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth...
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Indiana in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat with a 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night.

The Wolverines were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week.

The fifth-ranked Spartans lost for the first time this season earlier in the day, 40-29 Purdue earlier in the day.

The Hoosiers have lost five straight games, collapsing in a season that started with them hoping to contend for at least a division title.

11/6/2021 11:11:33 PM (GMT -4:00)

