Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

