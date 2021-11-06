Advertisement

St. Joseph County health officials pushing for kids to get vaccinated

By Jack Springgate
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County health officials are pushing to get young kids vaccinated.

They extended their walk-in clinic hours at the St. Joseph County-City Building in South Bend on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

They’re also pushing to get anyone who’s not vaccinated to get their first dose. Those who got the shot today also got to enter for a pair of free Notre Dame tickets.

“We’ve seen a lot of kids, especially at 8:00 you saw them all lined up here at the County-City Building, anxiously awaiting to get a vaccine,” says Sarah Zepeda, health promotions specialist for the St. Joseph County Dept. of Health.

You can find out where you can get a Covid-19 vaccine by heading to ourshot.in.gov.

