Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WNDU) - November is National Diabetes Month and nearly 26 million people in the United States have Diabetes.

Because pets can be affected as well, it is also National Pet Diabetes Month.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser explains how knowing the signs can save your pets life.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

If you would like more information on Pet Diabetes Month, go online to www.petdiabetesmonth.com, and if you have questions about diabetes in your pets, you can always get advice from your veterinarian.

