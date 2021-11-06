Notre Dame tailgaters getting ready ahead of the Navy game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s football Saturday in South Bend, so you know that means. Tailgating started bright and early for Irish fans.

Here’s a look at how some of them got started Saturday morning ahead of the game against Navy.

Now we always see some good grub on the menu, and this week was no different.

Breakfast food, chili, wings, everything you need as we start to get into the colder part of football season.

Some first-time tailgate hosts didn’t have any trouble learning the ropes from fellow Irish fans.

“It’s not my first time in South Bend but it is my first time hosting a tailgate, so this is all new so hopefully we’re doing a good job,” said Nicole Mistichelli.

Those ladies are here all the way from New Jersey this week visiting their kids who go to school at Notre Dame.

