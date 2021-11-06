Advertisement

No. 10 Irish ride Coan’s arm, defense to 34-6 win over Navy

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan throws against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan throws against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, Kyren Williams ran for two scores and No. 10 Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option attack in a 34-6 victory Saturday.

Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, completed 23 of 29 passes, with a 70-yard scoring pass to Kevin Austin late in the first half for the Irish. Williams, who had a career-high 199 yards last week in a 44-34 shootout victory over North Carolina, scored on runs of 1 and 20 yards, but managed just 95 yards on 17 carries.

The Irish offense totaled 430 yards. Notre Dame dominated the Midshipmen (2-7) with its size and physical play.

11/6/2021 7:05:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

