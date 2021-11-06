No. 10 Irish ride Coan’s arm, defense to 34-6 win over Navy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Jack Coan threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, Kyren Williams ran for two scores and No. 10 Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option attack in a 34-6 victory Saturday.

Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, completed 23 of 29 passes, with a 70-yard scoring pass to Kevin Austin late in the first half for the Irish. Williams, who had a career-high 199 yards last week in a 44-34 shootout victory over North Carolina, scored on runs of 1 and 20 yards, but managed just 95 yards on 17 carries.

The Irish offense totaled 430 yards. Notre Dame dominated the Midshipmen (2-7) with its size and physical play.

