Local event raising awareness, money for those in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of Americans deal with homelessness every year.

That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need.

Friday kicked off the 4th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event.

“...is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma Graduate Chapter in South Bend and State Farm Calvin Johnson Agency,” said Organizer Calvin Johnson.

The purpose of the event is simple:

“The goal is to make sure we understand what it is to be homeless,” said Johnson.

Karl Nichols said he knows what it is like.

He said the unthinkable happened in 1994, which left him with nowhere to go.

“I had two jobs. I worked one place third shift and worked another first shift, so I made sure during the night and the day I was somewhere, right? I woke up one night outside of McDonalds where I was sleeping, covered in snow,” Nichols said.

He has been back on his feet for almost three decades now.

“There’s so many stigmas about the homeless: they are lazy, they are drunks, they are drug addicts and many of those things are so far from the truth. Some people were caught in a bad break and need a bridge to get to the other side,” Nichols said.

This weekend (the event is ending Sunday afternoon) you can stop by the Calvin Johnson State Farm agency to help stuff a school bus with items for the homeless.

They are looking for things like hats, coats and new socks.

They also looking for hygiene products, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and lotion.

Items will be delivered to local shelters, community centers, the Motels4Now program and those on the streets.

