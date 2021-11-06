Friday Night Football: Highlights and score from sectional and district championships
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from sectional and district championships:
INDIANA
6A: Penn 10, Chesterton 7
FW Carroll 36, Warsaw 0
5A: Valparaiso 42, Munster 0
Michigan City 48, Mishawaka 25
4A: New Prairie 35, St. Joseph 3
Northridge 27, Leo 26 (OT)
3A: Hanover Central 26, Knox 14
Marian 40, Jimtown 7
2A: LaVille 41, Pioneer 0
1A: North Judson 40, Culver 6
Adams Central 49, Triton 3
MICHIGAN
Div. 3: St. Joseph 17, Lakeshore 14
Div. 5: Kal. United at Berrien Springs
Div. 5: Kal. United 21, Berrien Springs 14
Div. 6: Michigan Center at Constantine
Div. 8: White Pigeon 30, Saugatuck 8
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.