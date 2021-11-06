Friday Night Football: Highlights and score from sectional and district championships

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from sectional and district championships:

INDIANA

6A: Penn 10, Chesterton 7

FW Carroll 36, Warsaw 0

5A: Valparaiso 42, Munster 0

Michigan City 48, Mishawaka 25

4A: New Prairie 35, St. Joseph 3

Northridge 27, Leo 26 (OT)

3A: Hanover Central 26, Knox 14

Marian 40, Jimtown 7

2A: LaVille 41, Pioneer 0

1A: North Judson 40, Culver 6

Adams Central 49, Triton 3

MICHIGAN

Div. 3: St. Joseph 17, Lakeshore 14

Div. 5: Kal. United at Berrien Springs

Div. 5: Kal. United 21, Berrien Springs 14

Div. 6: Michigan Center at Constantine

Div. 8: White Pigeon 30, Saugatuck 8

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.