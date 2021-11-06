Advertisement

Crews investigate gas station fire in Walkerton

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire in Walkerton.

The call came in just after 12 am Saturday morning for a fire at an old gas station in the 200 block of Roosevelt Rd.

A caller tells us that he saw people renovating it recently.

It’s close to the old Casey’s general store-- which burned a few weeks ago.

We’re working to learn more about this fire. We will bring you updates when we have them.

