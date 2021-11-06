Advertisement

Blackhawks fire coach Jeremy Colliton after rough start

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton reacts as he talks to his team during the...
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton reacts as he talks to his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Jeremy Colliton. The former NHL forward was dismissed with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.

Colliton was in the first year of a two-year contract extension. Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank also were let go.

Derek King was promoted from the AHL’s Rockford to replace Colliton on an interim basis. Chicago is 1-9-2 this season.

Colliton’s firing continues a rough stretch for the franchise.

Last month, the Blackhawks published a report saying the team largely ignored allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/6/2021 4:55:04 PM (GMT -4:00)

