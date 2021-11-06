2nd Chance: Abril

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Abril!

Abril is a wonderful companion for any owner who’s looking to add a single dog to their home.

Abril seeks out play time, and she’ll impress you with her devotion and love.

She does require a home where she is the only dog, and definitely no cats.

Despite how sweet she is, she’s not a fan of other furry siblings.

A secured fence is best as well.

Abril will ask that you help her with her fear of loud noises and fireworks, and in exchange she’ll shower you with love and devotion.

Abril is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm tested negative and microchipped.

If you want to adopt Abril or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633.

