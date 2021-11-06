Advertisement

12-year-old killed, 15-year-old seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Fulton County

Gage Rogers’ preliminary charges are one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and one...
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 12-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old boy is seriously hurt after they were both hit by a vehicle while walking alongside a road in Fulton County.

It happened Friday night just before 7:30 p.m. on State Road 19 just north of County Road 50 North. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen in regards to several children walking alongside the road. The caller was concerned for their safety because it was dark and the children were reportedly wearing dark clothing. While speaking to dispatchers, the caller believed one of them may have been hit by a passing vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who was struck by what was believed to be the outside rearview mirror of a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition with injuries to his head and face.

During the investigation, police learned a 12-year-old girl who was with the group was missing. Police say the girl, identified as Brelynna Felix of Akron, was found a short time later in a field near the roadway. Police say she was deceased from the injuries she sustained.

The vehicle that struck the children reportedly did not stop. But through investigative leads, the suspect vehicle was located Saturday in Akron. An interview was conducted with the driver, identified as 26-year-old Gage Rogers, and as a result he was taken into custody and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Rogers’ preliminary charges are one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information, you’re asked to call Det./Sgt. Travis W. Heishman at 574-223-2819.

