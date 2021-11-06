Advertisement

10th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament underway

Proceeds from the games, along with donations, are going to the Toys for Tots program to help kids in Michiana have a happy holiday season.(WNDU)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 10th annual Toys for Tots Softball Tournament is happening this weekend at Byers Softball Complex in South Bend.

The men’s and co-ed tournaments are going on Saturday and Sunday after the Armed Forces Battle for the Tots game that happened Friday.

Proceeds from the games, along with donations, are going to the Toys for Tots program to help kids in Michiana have a happy holiday season. The goal this year is to raise $23,000.

“All the tournament entry fees, the sponsorships, all the merchandise we have out here available, all that money goes to the Toys for Tots,” says Mike Curry, coordinator of the Toys for Tots Softball Tournament. “It’s just an opportunity to do something that we all love and benefit those that are less fortunate by doing so.”

If you would like to donate to Toys for Tots, click here.

