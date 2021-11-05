TRAFFIC ALERT: Walton Road bridge in Buchanan Twp. to close Monday

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road bridge in Buchanan Township will be closed starting Monday, Nov. 8.

The bridge connects Buchanan Township to the city of Buchanan. Crews will be working to prep the bridge for future maintenance by lowering stones to the piers below it.

Officials suggest taking Walton Road to U.S. 31, then to Niles-Buchanan Road in order to get into the city while the bridge is closed.

The bridge is expected to reopen in two weeks.

