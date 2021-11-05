Suspect in multiple Elkhart robberies now behind bars

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man connected to multiple robberies in Elkhart is now behind bars.

31-year-old Travis Sigler is suspected of committing four armed or attempted robberies.

They all happened on October 29th in the area of 528 Harrison Street: outside the QC Mart, outside of Hardy’s Bar, and outside Bowly’s Crystal Bar.

Reports are being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of formal criminal charges.

