Spectacular November Weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ENJOY THIS WEEKEND... Because it SURE looks different next weekend, with snow or rain possible! That’s still more than a week away, though, which means it could change...so let’s not worry about it. Let’s just enjoy this weekend with all of the sunshine and milder afternoons. About as nice as it gets in November. And the trees should be near their peak overall...

Tonight: Mostly clear and turning cold again. Low: 30, Wind: S 3-6

Saturday: Tons of sunshine and even a little warmer. High: 56, Wind: SW 7-14

Saturday night: Clear and rather cold. Low: 36

Sunday: Good deal of sunshine and warmer. High: 61

