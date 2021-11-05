South Bend Police looking for missing woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say on social media Thursday evening that a woman is missing.

In their post, they say that 75-year-old Dianne Page was last seen wearing a blue, puffy bomber-type coat, a black baseball hat with a red “Jesus Loves” inscription, black and gray pants and black shoes -- possibly near the city’s southeast side.

If you have any information, you[’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

