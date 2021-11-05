Advertisement

South Bend animal shelter full, adoptions needed

The South Bend Animal Resource Center is currently full and needs pets to be adopted.
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Appropriately so, dogs are begging to be adopted right now from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

“We are stacked full,” said Director Lindsey Cuellar. “Yesterday alone, we brought in 10 animals as either strays or surrenders, and nobody left. Nobody got adopted, nobody got reclaimed.”

Just this past week, excluding Friday, Cuellar told 16 News Now that 34 animals have come in, and only eight were adopted or reclaimed.

“It’s been like this since April - constantly full, constantly bringing in new animals. Lots of people have been surrendering their animals versus strays. But we’ve been getting just as many strays as well,” she said.

Surrendered animals include Samson and Milo, which came from the same home.

“Milo here is completely potty-trained. And he loves tennis balls,” described Cuellar.

SBARC has an array of dogs and some cats from which people can choose.

“We have a purebred German shepherd dog in our care right now. And we have purebred huskies, and a lot of these dogs that are either surrendered or strays are - they’re actually really great. Half of our dogs are potty-trained, if not well on the way to be,” Cuellar said.

Dog adoptions cost $85. Cats are $35 each. Adoptions include spaying, neutering, microchip, and the important vaccinations.

Fostering animals also would help SBARC create additional space for intake.

Click here to learn how to adopt from the South Bend Animal Resource Centers as operating hours have changed recently or call 574-233-0311.

